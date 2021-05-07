Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.65 ($13.71).

KCO traded up €0.18 ($0.21) on Thursday, reaching €11.47 ($13.49). The company had a trading volume of 343,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.34. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €3.21 ($3.78) and a 1 year high of €12.13 ($14.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

