Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRE. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.64 ($53.69).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €41.59 ($48.93). 1,642,515 shares of the company were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.18.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

