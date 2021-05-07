Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.50 ($33.53).

ETR:UN01 traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €30.39 ($35.75). 369,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. Uniper has a twelve month low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a twelve month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €30.79 and a 200 day moving average of €29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

