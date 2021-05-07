Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Raised to $21.00 at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,168. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

