Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Amgen by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amgen by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.