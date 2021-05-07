Claybrook Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.80. 14,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.99 and its 200-day moving average is $211.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.