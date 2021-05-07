Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,131 shares of company stock valued at $50,478,615. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $29.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,411.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,218.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,940.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.91 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

