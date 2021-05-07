Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $19.86 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.71.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $384.91. The company had a trading volume of 67,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.38 and its 200 day moving average is $361.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

