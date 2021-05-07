German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.18. 1,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $241,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

