Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on T. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

T stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. 474,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,716,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

