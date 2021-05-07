Robert W. Baird Increases The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $214.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $214.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MIDD. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Shares of The Middleby stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,500. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

