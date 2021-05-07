Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 635,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,337,000 after acquiring an additional 69,563 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 60.0% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,432. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.96 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.78. The company has a market capitalization of $375.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

