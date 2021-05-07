Pluton (PLU) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.64 Million

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $922,985.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for $11.32 or 0.00019558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00086035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00063919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.93 or 0.00787926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00102252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,223.39 or 0.09026918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

