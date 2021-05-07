CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) CFO Eva C. Boratto Sells 4,905 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $83.70 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

