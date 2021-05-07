Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,533. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HARP shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,661,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 781,315 shares of company stock worth $16,750,426. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

