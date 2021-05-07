Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Shares of NYSE LEAF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 14,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,028. The stock has a market cap of $306 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Leaf Group news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

