Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%.

NASDAQ:CRDF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $363.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRDF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

