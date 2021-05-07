First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FUNC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. 461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.13. First United has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

In related news, Director Patricia Milon bought 2,100 shares of First United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,415.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,122 shares of company stock valued at $59,618. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First United by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First United by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First United by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First United by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First United by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.