Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $225.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of MSI traded up $9.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.50. 25,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,024. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

