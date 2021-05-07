Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.
Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 97,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,811. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
