Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 97,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,811. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

