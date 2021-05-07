Zacks Investment Research Lowers Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
LAUR traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.81.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
