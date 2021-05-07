Zacks Investment Research Lowers Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

LAUR traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.27). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

