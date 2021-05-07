Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shaftesbury to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 589.67 ($7.70).

LON SHB traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 640.50 ($8.37). 537,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 639.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 574.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23). The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

