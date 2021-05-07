Brokerages Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.56 million, a P/E ratio of 214.29 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

