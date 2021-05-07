Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.38 ($75.75).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

