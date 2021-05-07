Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,336. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.