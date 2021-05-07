Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.26. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 50,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.