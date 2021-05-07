Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.26. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 50,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

