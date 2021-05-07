Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Trading 8.6% Higher on Earnings Beat

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. 3,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 270,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $555.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

