JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €255.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €254.07 ($298.90).

VOW3 traded down €5.60 ($6.59) during trading on Thursday, reaching €212.40 ($249.88). 1,749,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €174.30. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

