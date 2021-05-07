Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNMSF. CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spin Master from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.71.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.