Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.63.

Shares of TMTNF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.33. 1,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

