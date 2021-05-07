BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $865.68. 2,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $785.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $721.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $867.39. The company has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,741 shares of company stock worth $5,454,770 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

