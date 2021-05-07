Petix & Botte Co Purchases 3,232 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 292,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,861,281. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

