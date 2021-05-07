22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 243,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,629. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

In related news, Director Roger D. O’brien purchased 52,400 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,577.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.