RING X PLATFORM Hits Market Capitalization of $29.26 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $29.26 million and $453,431.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00086551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.23 or 0.00786899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00102124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.15 or 0.08867415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047042 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

