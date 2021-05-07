Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.60. 111,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTTAY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

