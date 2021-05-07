ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Hits $445,729.27

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $445,729.27 and approximately $53,952.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,117,574 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

