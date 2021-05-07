boohoo group’s (BOO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. boohoo group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

BOO stock traded down GBX 2.21 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 321.10 ($4.20). The stock had a trading volume of 14,461,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,837. The stock has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 326.15. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In other boohoo group news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64). Also, insider Tim Morris purchased 15,670 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

