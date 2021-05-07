NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $861.43 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. NXM has a market cap of $861.43 million and $45,016.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $135.08 or 0.00232992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00086551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.23 or 0.00786899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00102124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.15 or 0.08867415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047042 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,924,022 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,985 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

