Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.500-23.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.99 billion-$21.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.79 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,700. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $251.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.72.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,891 shares of company stock worth $41,132,120. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

