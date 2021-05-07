$63.83 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post sales of $63.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.40 million. Banc of California reported sales of $60.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $277.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $286.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $341.95 million, with estimates ranging from $334.90 million to $349.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BANC. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 4,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,314. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $654,694 over the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 90,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

