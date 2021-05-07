Melrose Industries’ (MRO) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRO. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 183.20 ($2.39).

Shares of Melrose Industries stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 167.65 ($2.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,519,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,296. The company has a market cap of £8.14 billion and a PE ratio of -15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 165.86. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 78.18 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

