NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 1 year low of $161.30 and a 1 year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

