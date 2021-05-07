Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report sales of $385.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.99 million. Atlas posted sales of $363.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

ATCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. 7,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

