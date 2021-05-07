L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.40. 7,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

