Truepoint Inc. Has $102.66 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $102,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.