FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,984. FMC has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.22.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in FMC by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FMC by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in FMC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

