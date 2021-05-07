Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,762,014.80 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,488 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.35, for a total transaction of $2,762,014.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,725,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,289,847.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Morningstar stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,458. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.91.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.