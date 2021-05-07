HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) CEO Michael Jennings Buys 7,500 Shares

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HFC traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $35.82. 104,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

