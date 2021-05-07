Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Buys $11,108.16 in Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 288 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,108.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $155,784.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ann Forte Trappey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Ann Forte Trappey acquired 600 shares of Home Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,110.00.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $338.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

