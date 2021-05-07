USA Financial Portformulas Corp Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 2.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

CAT stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.21. 115,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,380. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $240.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.